Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Marcus & Millichap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). William Blair also issued estimates for Marcus & Millichap’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $38.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 42.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

