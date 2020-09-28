Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Issued By Wedbush

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.39.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $91.30 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 183,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,467,000 after buying an additional 923,381 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Earnings History and Estimates for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

