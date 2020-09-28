Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Insight Enterprises, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note issued on Thursday, September 24th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the software maker will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $55.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $336,914.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $355,647.60. Insiders sold 19,639 shares of company stock worth $1,125,437 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

