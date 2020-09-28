Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Issued By B.Riley Securit (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – B.Riley Securit dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, September 24th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,772,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,325,000 after acquiring an additional 77,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,177,000 after acquiring an additional 850,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,810 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,143 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,711,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,456,000 after acquiring an additional 232,334 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

