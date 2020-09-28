Bridgeline Digital’s (BLIN) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a positive return on equity of 31.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,290 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.62% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

