Actuant (EPAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:EPAC opened at $19.20 on Monday. Actuant has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Actuant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

