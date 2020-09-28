Q&K International Group (QK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 30th.

QK opened at $6.45 on Monday. Q&K International Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q&K International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

