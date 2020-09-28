New Gold Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$178.18 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.70 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, September 21st. CSFB set a C$1.70 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NGD opened at C$2.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.63. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$2.71.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.