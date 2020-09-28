Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for INV Metals Inc (TSE:INV) Issued By Raymond James

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

INV Metals Inc (TSE:INV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of INV Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for INV Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

INV Metals (TSE:INV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

TSE INV opened at C$0.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 million and a PE ratio of -9.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.06. INV Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.11.

INV Metals Company Profile

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property is its 100% owned Loma Larga gold property located to the southwest of the city of Cuenca, Ecuador. It also owns 100% interests in exploration concessions, including Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada, and Carolina.

