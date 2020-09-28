Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Iamgold Corp Issued By Raymond James (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iamgold in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$394.62 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMG. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$8.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

IMG stock opened at C$5.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.03. Iamgold has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.