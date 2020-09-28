Hudbay Minerals Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CSFB increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.71.

TSE HBM opened at C$5.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$1.66 and a 52 week high of C$6.34.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$289.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.62 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.94%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

