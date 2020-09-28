Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Increased by Analyst

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cascades in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CAS. TD Securities upped their target price on Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Cascades from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.13.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$14.98 on Monday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$9.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.88.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

