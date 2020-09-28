Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Reduced by Analyst

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

ALS has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$10.24 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.29 and a 12-month high of C$12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.63.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$13.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.