Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OR. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

OR opened at $11.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko gold royalties has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,892,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,679,000 after buying an additional 184,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,418,000 after acquiring an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 899,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 221,320 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.