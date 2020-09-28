Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Corp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a report released on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist raised shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Regions Financial stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 442.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 36.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 332.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 65.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.