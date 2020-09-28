Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Lifted by Analyst (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$772.57 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$104.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion and a PE ratio of 50.96. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$43.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$106.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Yvon Sylvestre sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.76, for a total value of C$433,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$590,141.52. Also, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.64, for a total value of C$383,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,456,068.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,794 shares of company stock worth $3,323,085.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

