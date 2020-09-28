Boenning Scattergood Comments on S & T Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:STBA)

S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for S & T Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens began coverage on S & T Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of S & T Bancorp stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. S & T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $41.53.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

