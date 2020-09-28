Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Cut by Analyst

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Palomar in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $99.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.32. Palomar has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67 and a beta of -0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $50,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $430,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,398 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,594,000 after purchasing an additional 315,266 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Palomar by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 535,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,490,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 568,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 557,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 195,845 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

