Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PEBO. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.21 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

