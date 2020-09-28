Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.26. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

ORRF stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $142.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.