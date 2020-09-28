Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Park National in a research note issued on Thursday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Park National’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $112.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $80.81 on Monday. Park National has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $105.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the 2nd quarter worth about $762,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Park National by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Park National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park National by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

