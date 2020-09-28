Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Get Verastem alerts:

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verastem has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.