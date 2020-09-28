Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) to Hold

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is engaged in the underground mining of prime quality, low-sulfur coal from its mines in Shandong Province, China and is one of China’s largest coal producers and coal exporters. Based on coal output per production employee, the company is one of the most efficient underground coal mining enterprises in China.(Press Release) “

OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $7.23 on Friday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

