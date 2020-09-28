Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Earns Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.14.

NYSE:UE opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.42. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 483.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,559 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,590,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,226,000 after buying an additional 1,706,259 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,036,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,182,000 after buying an additional 1,702,770 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at about $12,519,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 19.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,820,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,349,000 after purchasing an additional 619,800 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

