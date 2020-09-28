Enova Systems (OTCMKTS:ENVS) and Vishay Precision Group (OTCMKTS:VPG) Critical Analysis

Enova Systems (OTCMKTS:ENVS) and Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Enova Systems and Vishay Precision Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enova Systems N/A N/A N/A Vishay Precision Group 5.11% 6.32% 4.15%

Enova Systems has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vishay Precision Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enova Systems and Vishay Precision Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enova Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Vishay Precision Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vishay Precision Group has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.03%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than Enova Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enova Systems and Vishay Precision Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enova Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vishay Precision Group $283.96 million 1.16 $22.19 million $1.69 14.37

Vishay Precision Group has higher revenue and earnings than Enova Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.6% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Enova Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vishay Precision Group beats Enova Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enova Systems Company Profile

Enova Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles. It was formerly known as U.S. Electricar, Inc. and changed its name to Enova Systems, Inc. in July 2000. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Torrance, California.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The company's product portfolio includes foil resistors, foil strain gages, transducers, load cells, weighing modules, data acquisition systems, and weighing and control systems, as well as sensors that convert mechanical inputs into an electronic signal for display, processing, interpretation, or control by its instrumentation and system products. Its products are primarily used in the military and aerospace, medical, agricultural, steel, and construction sectors for application in waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scale manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, steel, paper, and food industries. The company markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, and idistributors, as well as directly to end-use customers. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

