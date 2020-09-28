Brokers Issue Forecasts for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a report released on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Raymond James also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.18 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$113.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

NGT stock opened at C$82.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.81. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 52 week low of C$44.00 and a 52 week high of C$96.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$86.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$81.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.10.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

