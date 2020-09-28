Sandstorm Gold Ltd to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

TSE:SSL opened at C$11.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 265.24. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.64 and a 12 month high of C$14.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.89.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$25.97 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total value of C$343,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 507,040 shares in the company, valued at C$6,606,731.20.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

