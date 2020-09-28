Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Reduced by Wedbush

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $284.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $24.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.64. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 125,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 127.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

