Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USB. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.68.

NYSE:USB opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $5,248,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

