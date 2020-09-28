Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:USB)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USB. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.68.

NYSE:USB opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $5,248,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Verastem Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Verastem Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yanzhou Coal Mining to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yanzhou Coal Mining to Hold
Urban Edge Properties Earns Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI
Urban Edge Properties Earns Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI
Enova Systems and Vishay Precision Group Critical Analysis
Enova Systems and Vishay Precision Group Critical Analysis
Brokers Issue Forecasts for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Sandstorm Gold Ltd to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts
Sandstorm Gold Ltd to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report