WesBanco Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research report issued on Thursday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $151.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WSBC. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,836,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 134,654 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,669,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,106 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WesBanco news, CFO Robert H. Young bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Clossin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

