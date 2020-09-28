Analysts Offer Predictions for TCF Financial Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for TCF Financial in a research report issued on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of TCF opened at $22.81 on Monday. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,396,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,290,000 after buying an additional 1,350,689 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,637 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

