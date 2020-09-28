Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

WRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

WRE opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

