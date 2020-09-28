Virtu Financial Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virtu Financial in a report released on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VIRT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

VIRT stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 58.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.