Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By Wedbush

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report issued on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s FY2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZION. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $28.45 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter valued at $19,487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,596,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,275,000 after buying an additional 190,624 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after buying an additional 318,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,836,000 after buying an additional 1,306,565 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,628 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

