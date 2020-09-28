Critical Contrast: ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) versus Metallurgical Co. of China (NYSE:MLLUY)

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) and Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of ChampionX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of ChampionX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ChampionX and Metallurgical Co. of China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChampionX 0 1 5 0 2.83 Metallurgical Co. of China 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChampionX currently has a consensus price target of $13.43, indicating a potential upside of 66.25%. Given ChampionX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ChampionX is more favorable than Metallurgical Co. of China.

Profitability

This table compares ChampionX and Metallurgical Co. of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChampionX -69.70% -1.51% -0.71% Metallurgical Co. of China N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

ChampionX has a beta of 3.39, meaning that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metallurgical Co. of China has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChampionX and Metallurgical Co. of China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChampionX $1.13 billion 1.43 $52.16 million $0.99 8.16 Metallurgical Co. of China $43.75 billion 0.10 $962.75 million N/A N/A

Metallurgical Co. of China has higher revenue and earnings than ChampionX.

About ChampionX

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc. was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc. engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities. Championx Holding Inc. was formerly known as Nalco Champion. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects. Its Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, and housing; and develops land. The company's Equipment Manufacture segment engages in the development and production of metallurgical equipment, steel structures, and other metal products. Its Resource Development segment is involved in the development, mining, and processing of mineral resources; and the production of nonferrous metals and polysilicon. The company also engages in the mining and smelting of nickel cobalt ore, as well as provision of investigation, design, infrastructure contractor, finance, repair work, trading, finance lease, integrated pipe network technology development, etc services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Metallurgical Group Corporation.

