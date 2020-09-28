NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) vs. ACMAT (NASDAQ:ACMTA) Head to Head Comparison

ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) and NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ACMAT and NMI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACMAT N/A N/A N/A NMI 43.85% 18.33% 12.13%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ACMAT and NMI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACMAT 0 0 0 0 N/A NMI 0 2 10 0 2.83

NMI has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.54%. Given NMI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NMI is more favorable than ACMAT.

Volatility and Risk

ACMAT has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NMI has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACMAT and NMI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACMAT $2.75 million 8.85 $740,000.00 N/A N/A NMI $378.77 million 3.82 $171.96 million $2.62 6.51

NMI has higher revenue and earnings than ACMAT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of NMI shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of ACMAT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of NMI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NMI beats ACMAT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACMAT

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also offers miscellaneous surety comprising workers' compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. ACMAT Corporation was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

