Comparing Alexco Resource (AXU) and Its Rivals

Alexco Resource (NYSE: AXU) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Alexco Resource to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alexco Resource and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexco Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexco Resource Competitors 727 2792 2578 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 20.66%. Given Alexco Resource’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alexco Resource has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Alexco Resource has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexco Resource’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alexco Resource and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource -57.50% -9.47% -8.39% Alexco Resource Competitors -12.26% -8.51% -0.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Alexco Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alexco Resource and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource $22.01 million -$6.72 million -43.00 Alexco Resource Competitors $1.44 billion $124.78 million 16.31

Alexco Resource’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alexco Resource. Alexco Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alexco Resource competitors beat Alexco Resource on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

