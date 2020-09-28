Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sunnova Energy International to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -106.01% -23.98% -5.95% Sunnova Energy International Competitors 0.68% 10.07% 2.38%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sunnova Energy International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sunnova Energy International Competitors 457 1927 1380 14 2.25

Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.12%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 13.73%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunnova Energy International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International’s peers have a beta of 0.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million -$144.35 million -9.11 Sunnova Energy International Competitors $9.27 billion $442.61 million 15.67

Sunnova Energy International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sunnova Energy International peers beat Sunnova Energy International on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

