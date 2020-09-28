Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. Gladstone Investment reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GAIN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of GAIN opened at $9.07 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $301.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 273,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

