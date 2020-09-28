Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Arlo Technologies reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $66.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARLO. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $636,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 96.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 206,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 101,645 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 31.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 193.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 48,757 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.75.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.