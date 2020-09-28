$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. First Solar posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $39,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,784.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,730,092 shares of company stock worth $598,401,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,188 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $63.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average of $52.72. First Solar has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $81.87.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.