Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) to report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.38). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 385,432 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth approximately $880,000. Think Investments LP bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth approximately $7,777,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

ACB stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.59.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.