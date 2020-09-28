GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). GenMark Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

GNMK stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $946.67 million, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 41,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $569,328.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,104.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,056 shares of company stock worth $3,828,877. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 60.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

