Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Fortinet posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The business had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $116.81 on Monday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.92.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $456,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.