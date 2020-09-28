Zacks: Analysts Expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Geron reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 19,251.64%.

GERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Geron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell bought 17,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,172.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Geron by 16.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 781,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 22.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 157,229 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Geron by 49.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 597,303 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 131.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Geron by 281.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

GERN stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $524.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

