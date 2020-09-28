Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is $0.30. Fulton Financial reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stephens started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of FULT opened at $9.15 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

