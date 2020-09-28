-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.09). Gaia reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 22.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaia by 15.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Gaia by 28.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaia by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 23.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $9.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $183.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Gaia has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

