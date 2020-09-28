Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.77. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.17 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

In related news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos acquired 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,914,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,841,000 after acquiring an additional 514,574 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,617,000 after acquiring an additional 435,206 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 326,196 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,435,000 after acquiring an additional 280,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

