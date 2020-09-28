Zacks: Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.03). Golar LNG posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

GLNG opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 20.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 890.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 21.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

