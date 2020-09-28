Costain Group (LON:COST) Earning Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Costain Group (LON:COST) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Costain Group earned a coverage optimism score of 2.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

LON:COST opened at GBX 39.05 ($0.51) on Monday. Costain Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.68 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204.35 ($2.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $107.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.65.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

